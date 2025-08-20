Olubadan: Makinde approves Ladoja’s nomination, installation

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the nomination of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The approval was sequel to a meeting on Wednesday between the state government delegation and Oba Ladoja as well as members of the Olubadan Advisory Council.

Confirming the approval, Oba Ladoja’s media aide, Chief Adeola Oloko, said the installation of the traditional ruler has been fixed for September 26, at the Mapo Hall, Oja-oba, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ladoja, a former Governor of Oyo State, returned to Ibadan on Monday after weeks of absence from home.

His nomination by the Olubadan Advisory Council on August 4 followed the demise of the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7.

