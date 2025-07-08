Olubadan lived a good life, was a man of integrity — Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has sympathised with the family of the Olubadan of Ibadan, the government and people of Oyo State over the transition of their monarch, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed on at the age of 90 on Monday.

Akpabio spoke in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, and issued on Tuesday.

He said the Oba died at a time his wise and elderly counsel was most needed.

He said Olakulehin lived a good life and was a man of integrity, whose reign, though shortlived, impacted positively on the traditional institutions in the state.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the Senate and the National Assembly, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and subjects of the late Olubadan of Ibadan and the government of Oyo state, especially Governor Seyi Makinde.

“Although, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin reigned for only one year, his leadership left an indelible mark on his subjects and the people of the state.

“His integrity was never in doubt as he stood for the truth, justice and fairness.”

Akpabio prayed Almighty God to “grant the monarch eternal rest and comfort his family during this difficult time”.

