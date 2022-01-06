Olubadan: Ladoja breaks silence, says Lekan Balogun next in line

The Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has said the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, is the next in line to ascend the throne of Olubadan.

The stool became vacant due to the death of Oba Saliu Adetunji on Sunday.

Ladoja, who is a former Oyo State Governor, said this on Thursday while receiving visitors at his residence in Bodija

Ladoja said there was no controversy surrounding the next Olubadan.

He also said he did not know anything about the letter written to Governor Seyi Makinde by a former Attorney General of the state, Michael Lana, who asked the governor to withhold the approval for the appointment of Lekan Balogun.

Ten of the 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council had on Wednesday endorsed Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan but the absence of Ladoja sparked suspicion that he was not in support of their action

But Ladoja said, “Uninformed people are just causing unnecessary tensions in Ibadan. There is no controversy about who becomes the next Olubadan after the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji.”

Lana had said that since Lekan Balogun had been elevated to an Oba by the previous Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, it would be an aberration to make him wear the second crown by making him the new Olubadan.

He said the governor should withhold his approval until the affected high Chiefs withdraw the case they have in court on their elevation to crown-wearing obas.