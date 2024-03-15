Olubadan for burial by 4pm – Family

The remains of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, will be interred according to Islamic rites today, Friday, March 15, 2024, at his Aliiwo ancestral home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The late monarch, who reigned for two years, joined his ancestors at the age of 81 late Thursday evening at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, after a brief illness.

The burial announcement was made by the monarch’s younger brother who is the Baba-Kekere Olubadan, Kola Balogun.

It was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the deceased’s Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola.

He said, “Oba Balogun would be buried at his Aliiwo ancestral home by 4pm on Friday (today), according to Islamic rites. The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, though already verbally informed, would be formally notified early this morning.”

It will be recalled that the monarch marked his second anniversary about 72 hours ago.

He said, “Aged 81, the late monarch was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning having stayed indoor throughout Tuesday on account of slight malaria fever, though, he was hale and hearty on Monday during which he personally received a few guests that paid him congratulatory visits on his second anniversary on that day.”

The late Olubadan was a British trained Ph.d holder, a former university lecturer, former member of management staff of Shell British Petroleum, former governorship candidate of the defunct Nigeria People’s Party, former Senator and a successful business man.

His last official outing was the Olubadan Advisory Council meeting, which he presided over last Saturday.

At that meeting, the decision to disrobe Mogaji Akinsola, Oladoja, was taken.

He, however, on Tuesday instructed the Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, to head a small committee to deliberate on last Friday’s decision on what should be the position of Ibadan Zone in the proposed newly reconstituted Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The decision of the small committee was earlier on Thursday ratified by the Olubadan Advisory Council at a meeting presided over by Otun Olubadan and the former Governor of the state, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja and was to be taken to the late Oba Balogun for his signature Friday morning so as to meet the deadline for submission to the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters later in the day.

The late Olubadan is survived by wives, children, and grandchildren.