Akogun Sarafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to Oyo State Government, and Chief Lowo Obisesan, a former Commissioner for the Environment, were among the nine Chiefs newly promoted by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alli, Obisesan and seven others were promoted during a traditional event held at the Popoyemoja palace of the monarch.

NAN aeports that Alli, formerly Asaju Balogun, is now an Ekefa Balogun of Ibadanland, while Obisesan, formerly Gbonka Balogun, is now Aare Ago Balogun of Ibadanland.

Among those elevated are Chief Owoade Jibowu from Aare Alasa Balogun to Abese Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Akeem Adewoyin from Ikolaba Balogun to Maye Balogun of Ibadanland and Chief Samuel Adeniran from Ayingun Balogun to Agbaakin Balogun of Ibadanland.

Also elevated are Chief Adebayo Oyekan from Aare Ago Balogun to Aare Alasa Balogun of Ibadanland and Chief Raufu Eleruwere from Lagunna Balogun to Ikolaba Balogun of Ibadanland.

Others are Chief Emiola Onideure from Oota Balogun to Asaju Balogun and Chief Busari Adebisi from Aregbeomo Balogun to Ayingun Balogun.

Oba Adetunji commended the newly elevated chiefs for their contributions to Ibadanland, urging them not to relent in supporting developmental projects in the domain.

In his remarks, Alli commended the Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, for their support to him on the Olubadan linage.

“I will continue to support development of Ibadan land and the Oyo state in general,” he said.

Obisesan said the new chieftaincy was a charge for him to do more for the people of Ibadanland and the state as a whole.

He commended the Olubadan for maintaining peace among the Olubadan chieftaincy stool.

He said: “Our father, my father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has proved that despite intimidation, it is possible to maintain integrity.

“With this new task, I want to assure him that we shall continue to support development of Ibadan land and the state.”