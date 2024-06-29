Olubadan-designate: Makinde gives date for coronation

Governor ‘Seyi Makinnde of Oyo State has approved the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the new 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, made this known on Friday in a statement he issued.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on July 12, 2024.

The Commissioner said: “Our people must learn to be patient and believe in an administration that has not let down in 5 years.”

Oyelade said that insinuations and mischievous innuendos have not derailed Governor Seyi Makinde from the path of justice and fairness.

He advised the people of the state and Ibadan in particular to await the spectacle of the coronation and presentation of the staff of office on July 12.