Olubadan-designate: Attention shifts to Olakulehin family + Video

The Head of the Olakulehin clan in Ibadan, Pa Popoola Olabode Olakulehin, has expressed great delight with the choice of the next Olubadan of Ibadan shifting to his family.

Olakulehin told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday that it was a surprise to him when the news broke out.

He said: “It is a thing of joy for us and we are grateful to God for this, even as I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, Ali Okumade II, and pray that God grants him eternal rest.

“I also pray for the new Olubadan-elect, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadanland, as he prepares to ascend the throne as the 43rd Olubadan, and pray for his reign to be peaceful.

“God should grant the new Olubadan-elect good health in the position.”

Meanwhile, attention has shifted to the Olakulehin family with a video of dancing in the family.

The video, shared by the BBC, captured a joyful scene in the family compound with drummers and old women taking charge.

Rejoicing! Family of Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, in celebration mood on Friday with drummers at their beck and call



Rejoicing! Family of Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, in celebration mood on Friday with drummers at their beck and call