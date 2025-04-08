Olubadan declares Sarkin Sasa’s title unrecognised, reaffirms Baale’s authority

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, has declared the title of Sarkin Sasa in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State as null and void and not recognised by Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy Law.

This declaration was made during the Olubadan-In-Council meeting, which was held on Monday at Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, in Ibadan.

It was gathered that the late Sarkin Sasa was the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern States of Nigeria.

It would also be recalled that the 8th day firdaus prayer of late Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Kastina was observed on March 8 2025 at Sasa, Ibadan which turned out to be the turbaning ceremony of Ciroma, the son of the deceased as the new Sarkin Sasa without the approval of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Gbenga Ayoade, in Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday, said, “Chief Akinade Ajani Amusa is the recognised Baale of Sasa land in the Akinyele Local Area of the state, and the accredited representative of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Let it be noted that any individual or group of persons in Sasa land are under the authority of the Baale of Sasa land; Akinade Ajani.

“It is therefore imperative to accord him the appropriate respect and authority. Any disobedience to his directive will be met with serious sanctions as it will be considered an affront to the Olubadan stool,” Olubadan warned.

