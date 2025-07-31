Olubadan: Chiefs to begin deliberations on Ladoja’s enthronement

The Olubadan-in-Council will commence deliberations on the enthronement of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland next Monday

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, by 11:00 a.m.

A notice of meeting issued by the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola in Ibadan, the state capital, on Thursday, said, “The meeting comes after the expiration of the 21-day mourning period for the 43rd Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.”

All High Chiefs of Ibadanland are expected to attend the meeting.

Also Read

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Ladoja, who has been out of the state before the late 43rd Olubadan joined his ancestors, on Monday, July 7, 2025 after a brief illness, is expected to be in attendance.

It was gathered that Ladoja will return to Ibadan this weekend.

He has been receiving visitors at his Lagos residence since the demise of 43rd Olubadan.

Post Views: 7