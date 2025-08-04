Olubadan Advisory Council nominates Ladoja as 44th Olubadan

The Olubadan Advisory Council has nominated Oba Rasheed Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Council members, who are also the traditional kingmakers of Ibadanland, nominated and named Oba Ladoja during a meeting held on Monday at the Olubadan’s Palace, Oke Aremo in Ibadan.

Announcing the nomination of Ladoja, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, said that he nominated Oba Ladoja while the Ashipa of Ibadanland, Oba Eddy Oyewole seconded the nomination.

Oba Ajibola said that all members of the council approved the nomination of Oba Ladoja as the next Olubadan.

He further explained that the nomination would be communicated to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for his approval.

He added that the approval of the governor would determine when the coronation of the new Olubadan would take place.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the demise of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on July 7, necessitated the process for the emergence of Oba Ladoja.

Oba Ladoja, in line with the Olubadan throne ascendancy structure, remains the successor to the late Oba Olakulehin.

Oba Ladoja, who will be 81 years old by September is expected to return to Ibadan from his Lagos residence soonest.

Post Views: 2