Olu of Warri lauds Sahara Group for Ajoki’s 24-hour power supply

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III has commended leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group for accelerating sustainable development in Ajoki community in Edo State through the delivery of 24-hour power supply.

Speaking while receiving a Sahara Group delegation in his palace, the Olu said Sahara’s track record shows the organisation has consistently displayed exemplary community relations and implemented many projects with outstanding social impact across the Niger Delta.

“It is heartwarming to see the opportunities that are now available as a result of constant power in Ajoki. Sahara Group deserves to be commended for this feat and for leading by example working harmoniously with host communities of oil and gas companies. I am pleased that this is 24 hours of clean power to the community,” he noted.

The Olu added: “This is something that must be lauded and celebrated. This kingdom is more gas-rich than oil-rich, and if we’re able take to this Gas-to-Power to strategic locations across this kingdom, I believe this kingdom will become the new centre for commerce and industry.”

Henry Menkiti, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, told the Olu that the courtesy visit to the palace was to provide updates on its operations and pay homage to the Olu for the support of the good people of the kingdom.

It is quite an honour for us to be here today to formally express our appreciation to the Palace and to share the good news of our latest project in Ajoki. Delivering uninterrupted, clean power to Ajoki is an outstanding achievement for Sahara which is already transforming the lives of the people,” he said.

Menkiti said Sahara Group was also working with local contractors from the Ajoki community to improve their competence and capacity to be globally competitive. “Beyond hiring the contractors from the community, we’ve also provided training programs where they are taught how to make bids professionally using best practices and computer software,” he added.

Speaking on the Ajoki electrification project, Director Governance and Sustainability Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray said it would serve as a template for the energy conglomerate as it continues to seek ways of enhancing sustainable development in its host communities.

“We’re essentially taking a resource that is available in the community and using it to transform the community with attendant endless possibilities. As foremost promoters of access to clean energy in Africa, we are delighted with this achievement and remain grateful to our host communities for the opportunity to serve and make a difference,” she said.

Babatomiwa Adesida, Head Stakeholder Relations at Asharami Energy said the Gas-to-Power project has the potential to generate 1MW of constant clean energy for the people of Ajoki, directly impacting tens of thousands of beneficiaries and unleashing more prospects for socio-economic growth in Ajoki and its environs. He also mentioned that Sahara has built schools, teachers’ quarters and awarded scholarship to deserving students in the communities. “The construction of a 17.5km road by Sahara and other partners is ongoing from Ikpako to Ajoki. When completed, it will serve as a backbone for tourism, trade, and accelerated development in Ajoki, Ikpako and neighbouring communities,” he added.