Olu of Warri coronation: Delta Police Command deploys 1000 personnel

The Police Command in Delta has deployed 1000 personnel to ensure maximum security in the state ahead of the Aug.21 coronation of the new Olu of Warri, Omoba Emiko.

The deployment of the officers was contained in a statement issued in Warri on Wednesday by the acting Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in Delta, CP Ari Ali, had directed the personnel to ensure water-tight security before, during and after the ceremony.

“Two bomb squads have been deployed to report 48 hours before the coronation day to sweep the venue and ensure it is completely rendered safe.

“Two units of mobile police personnel and conventional police officers which included traffic personnel have also been deployed to beef up security.

“Therefore, mischief makers should steer clear as the command is more than ready to deal decisively with anybody who may try to cause any form of mischief during the coronation.

“All that is needed to be done to achieve a hitch-free ceremony has been put in place,” the statement said.

It said the commissioner had directed the Area Commander, Warri, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Operations Officers of the command to ensure thorough supervision of the personnel.