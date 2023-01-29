Olu of Oregun in Lagos loses wife

The Palace of Oba Dr. Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola (Ikudoro 1), the Olu of Oregun in Lagos State, has announced the death of the most senior queen, Olori Felicia Moka-Akingbola.

Ibrahim Obadun, Secretary to the Palace of the Royal Father, announced this Sunday in a statement issued in Abuja.

Obadun said that the queen died Wednesday at Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas, USA.

“Aged 60 years, the late Olori was born into the family of Moka Family of Lagos Island on July 10, 1963 and got married to Oba Akingbola on August 10, 1992 in Houston, Texas,” he said.

The palace Secretary quoted the bereaved monarch as saying that, “She was loved by all members of the Ikudoro Ruling House Family, and the whole palace will no doubt miss her love and motherly counselling.

“Though she has left this physical world, I still feel her love and her memories will remain evergreen in my heart.”

He said the burial and funeral arrangements would be announced by the palace at a later date.