Olu of Ikeja stool: Oluwo alleges death threat, royal families reject king-designate

The Royal families in Ikeja, the capital of Lagos State, have kicked against the nomination of a 33-year-old Temitope Ibikunle as the king-designate for the vacant stool of Olu of Ikeja, just as the Oluwo of Ikeja, Chief Adeniyi Illo, has raised the alarm that his life is on the line.

Ibikunle, who is of Oshoja Ruling House, was a youth representative on the now-defunct Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

The stool of Olu of Ikeja had been vacant for nine years following the demise of Oba Rauf Matemi, Amore 1, who joined his ancestors in October 2014.

As the stool crisis rages, the Oluwo of Ikejaland has raised the alarm, claiming that his life was in danger owing to his stance on the issue.

Speaking at a news briefing Friday in Ikeja, leaders of some of the royal families and kingmakers in the kingdom, said that Prince Tajudeen Muritala, who had earlier been unveiled as the king-elect, remained the sole candidate for the throne.

The Oluwo of Ikeja, Chief Adeniyi Illo and Prince Jamiu Folami, who spoke on behalf of others, accused politicians of blocking the progress of the area by sabotaging their efforts at installing the king-elect.

They contended that the issues should not have degenerated to what it is at present, with the different royal families antagonising one another, if politicians had not infiltrated the families.

Folami, who denied the claim that Muritala was not a member of any of the royal families, provided oral historical record linking him to Iyade and Oshoja families.

The king makers called on the state government to ensure that the will of the indigenes of Ikeja Kingdom prevailed, by giving approval to the installation of the preferred candidate as the new king.