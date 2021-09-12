OLP says Uzodinma deceived Buhari to inaugurate ‘non-existent roads’ demands apology

A group, the Owerri League of Professionals (OLP), has described as outrageous the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari on his visit to Imo State inaugurated the Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze Road, purportedly executed by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The group expressed its anger through a statement signed by Ohamara Anthony, its President-General.

It said: “What is even more outrageous is that we have seen pictures of an old portion of the road which was washed, repainted, decorated and presented to Mr. President. And this was today commissioned.

“While we thank the President for finding time to be in Imo to see things for himself, as the apex leadership body in the area with the purported road project, we feel deeply insulted by the entire charade and perfidy put together by Imo State government.

“This act of commissioning a non-existent road has come to people as a clear mockery of the pains and agonies associated with the poor road infrastructure in our area.

“This has further reinforced our fears that the incumbent administration in Imo is not concerned about our plight, and is heartbreaking.

“We, therefore, demand an immediate apology from Senator Uzodinma so as to remedy the situation, while also urging the governor to be alive to his responsibility of providing infrastructure to Imo people.”