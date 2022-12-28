Oloyede, Redeemer’s University alumnus, shines at UK varsity

November 7, 2022 will go down as one of the days that Redeemer’s University Alumni would be proud of as one of its own, a 2019 Mass Communication graduate of the university, Femi Abiola Oloyede, obtained a Master of Arts with Distinction in Cinematography from Bournemouth University, United Kingdom.

His father is Professor I. Bayo Oloyede, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

Oloyede proved that Redeemer’s University gives her students a solid foundation to excel and distinguish themselves anywhere in the world and be counted among the best in their fields.

Congratulating his son and former student, who is also a 2017 alumnus of the Study of the US Institutes for Student Leaders on Social Entrepreneurship programme of the United States Government, Professor Oloyede thanked him for his unrelenting efforts towards preserving the hallmark of excellence that Redeemer’s University and its products are known for worldwide.

He commended him for being a chip off the old block by replicating the excellent academic records of his forebears.

It will be recalled that the senior Oloyede was the first Master of Science graduate of Mass Communication to earn a Distinction at the University of Lagos.

His daughter and Femi’s elder sister also graduated with Distinction in the Master of Science Microbiology programme of the University of Ilorin.

During his four-year undergraduate Mass Communication programme in Redeemer’s University, Femi held eight leadership positions, including the Vice-Presidency of Mass Communication Students Association and Speakership of Redeemer’s University Students Association.

He won and enjoyed three scholarships.

One of them was in sports and was awarded him by Redeemer’s University for his winning a Silver Medal in Chess for the university at the Nigerian Private University Games.

It would be recalled that Femi was the Captain of the University Chess Club from 2018 to 2019.

He continued to pursue his passion for Chess during his MA Cinematography programme at Bournemouth University, winning the Major Trophy of Bournemouth Dorset Closed Chess Tournament on June 19, 2022.

Femi won seven awards in Redeemer’s University before graduating in 2019.

He was the Best Photographer of the Year 2016, The Best Cinematographer (2017) and The Most Enterprising Student of the Year (2018).

He capped the awards with the Redeemer’s University’s Chancellor’s Prize on graduation in 2019.

Femi actively and passionately practised photography, cinematography and drone piloting throughout his studies in Redeemer’s University.

https://www.edu-biznews.com.ng/





