Olowu of Owu Kingdom accepts role as royal father at Penpushing Media anniversary

The event is scheduled to hold on July 25, 2024 in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

The first-class traditional ruler in his acceptance letter with reference number OWU/OOVII/ACPT/2024/1, and dated June 20,2024 addressed to the management and editorial board of the organization, affirmed his physical attendance.

The monarch, in the letter said, he was honoured and appreciative of the gesture and recognition bestowed on him by the globally known media organization, adding that he looks forward to a successful and insightful event.

‘I am honoured to receive your invitation to be the Royal Father of the Day at Penpushing 6th Anniversary Lecture. I am deeply appreciative of this gesture and the recognition bestowed upon me’, the traditional ruler stated.

Olowu said the management, editorial board and planning committee of the ceremony should consider his letter of response to the invitation, as formal acceptance, stressing that the dedication of Penpushing Media to fostering meaningful conversations and development in the society is highly appreciated

‘Kindly consider this letter as my formal acceptance, and please feel free to communicate any further details or requirements to my office. I look forward to a successful and insightful event. Your continued dedication to fostering meaningful conversations and development in our society is highly appreciated’, Matemilola wrote.