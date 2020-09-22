The Olowu of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, has described the death of Colonel Dahiru Chiroma Bako, one of the Commanders of Operation LAFIYA DOLE of the Nigerian Army in Borno State, in an ambush staged by Boko Haram, as a national tragedy.

The Oba in a statement on Tuesday said he received the news with shock and deep sorrow.

He, therefore, condoled with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, and the entire Nigerian Army on the loss.

Oba Makama stated: “The fact that the Colonel was said to have died in an ambush called for concern because an ambush suggested that the enemy knew of the move by our officers and men.”

While praying for the repose of the soul of the dead, the Oba called on Borno State elders and the generality of the people to actively support the efforts of the military to put an end to insurgency in that corridor.

“Enough is enough,” he said.