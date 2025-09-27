Olowolafe launches ICT, model school projects in wife’s honour

Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, has unveiled two landmark projects in Are-Ekiti: Gbemisola Olowolafe Memorial (GOM) ICT Centre and GOM Community Secondary School (GOMCSS), in honour of his late wife, Gbemisola Olutayo Olowolafe.

The projects, launched by Dr. Olowolafe in Are-Ekiti, Ekiti State, were designed to transform education and digital empowerment in Nigeria.

The twin projects, launched under the auspices of the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation, are named in honour of his wife, who passed away on March 11, 2025.

The GOMTECH ICT Centre, a 40-seater facility with high-speed internet, round-the-clock power, and security, is envisioned as the pilot of a broader network of world-class technology hubs across Nigeria and Africa.

Its curriculum covers frontier areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing, alongside practical courses in IT support, cybersecurity, UX design, data analytics, project management, and digital marketing.

“Our learners will not only be computer literate but will leave with specialized skills and globally recognised certifications to thrive in the modern technological landscape,” Dr. Olowolafe said in a message to friends.

Each learner is issued a unique lifelong email identity to track progress and measure real-world transformation.

Adjacent to the ICT hub is the newly built GOMCSS, a fully equipped model secondary school with modern classrooms, fast internet, and sports facilities.

The school has been handed over to the Ekiti State Ministry of Education to serve the community.

According to the centre’s prospectus, learners will benefit from Google-certified courses, blockchain, and agentic AI certifications, and job readiness programmes, including CV workshops, interview preparation, and internships.

Teachers will also access professional development programmes supported by international partners such as the Commonwealth Education Trust and Google for Education.

Olowolafe said: “These projects are about more than technology; they are about proving that Nigerian youth can achieve world-class outcomes from home, regardless of background.”

Dr. Olowolafe trained as a medical doctor and a construction entrepreneur.

He is the Chairman of Deux Project Limited.

His late wife, Gbemisola Olowolafe, remembered as a woman of “extraordinary strength, wisdom, and compassion,” was a lifelong partner in his journey of philanthropy and nation-building.

“She was my rock, my partner, and my best friend,” he said, describing her as the inspiration behind many of his charitable initiatives.

The projects in Are-Ekiti are positioned as a living tribute to her legacy of service, compassion, and empowerment.