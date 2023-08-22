Olota of Otta attends inauguration of Ogun Ministers by Tinubu

The Olofin Apesin Olode, Olota and Ruler of the Paramount and Ancient Ottaland, Awori Kingdom, His Majesty, Professor Adeyemi Abdukabir Obalanlege, on Monday joined the Ogun State Government contingent, led by Governor Dapo Abiodun at the inauguration ceremony of Ministers from the Gateway State at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Monday inaugurated 45 Ministers out of the list of 48 he sent to the Senate.

Three of the ministerial nominees are yet to be cleared by the Senate.

Recall that Dr. Isiak Salako, Minister of State, Environment; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; and Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, all from Ogun State, were screened and cleared by the Senate.

Oba Obalanlege described Prince Abiodun as a “special Governor” for having three sons of the Gateway State in the Federal Executive Council during his tenure.

The Olofin Apesin Olode thanked President Tinubu for deeming it fit to specifically recognise the diligence and productive nature of the people of Ogun State who always excel in whatever capacity they are saddled with locally and internationally.

Kabiyesi Olota equally congratulated the newly-inaugurated Ministers for the successful swearing-in session, affirming their appointments as well deserved, reflecting their intimidating profiles, wealth of experience, expertise and commitment towards nation building.

Professor Obalanlege prayed to God to give them all that is required to function effectively in the service to build the Nation in tandem to the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Tinubu.