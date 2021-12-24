Olori Naomi’s sister attacks Nollywood actor who mocked royal marriage

Simi Oluwaseyi, the sister to Olori Naomi, the wife of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has slammed Nollywood actor, Ogbolor, for his post that she believes makes reference to her sister’s marriage crisis.

Recall that Queen Naomi announced that her marriage of three years to Oba Ogunwusi, which produced a boy, is over.

Prior to marrying the Ooni, Naomi, who was a popular church prophetess at the time, said God approved of her marriage to the monarch.

Now, with the announcement that the marriage is over, Ogbolor, in a post shared on his Instagram Stories, appeared to be mocking the Olori by reminding the world that she said years ago that God approved of the marriage.

However, the actor didn’t call names.

Ogbolor wrote: “Be careful the things you say when in high spirit, those words may come back to hunt you.

“Which one is my marriage was ordained by God.

“Then next thing, you divorce later.

“Did God change his mind? Or from the start, you simply used God’s name to make it look Good?”

Simi has now replied Ogbolor in her sister’s defence, slamming the actor.

She wrote: “@ogbolor you are very daft!… why not focus on your redundant career.”

Meanwhile, the Palace has continued to insist that the Ooni of Ife’s marriage to Queen Naomi is not over and that the her account was hacked.