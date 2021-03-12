Olori Janet Afolabi has unveiled Youth Development Academy, Apomu, Osun State.

The event took place in the Alapomu Palace Hall in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan local Government Area.

The Academy is embarking on massive skills acquisition training programme for about 300 youths in Apomu community.

Olori Afolabi in her welcome address said the primary objective of the Academy was to keep the young people of Apomuland productively occupied and help them become self reliant.

She added that the Academy will provide for the impoverished young people an avenue to sustain themselves and their families.

Yemi Lawal, Osun State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, said the youths should take advantage of the training because it is part of the major Sustainable Development Goals which Nigeria is set to achieve in 2030.

Lawal was impressed by two female students, Suliyat Adeniyi and Iqmot Oladejo, from Adrem Academy, who sang Apomu Anthem in Yoruba and English.

He offered them scholarship throughout their secondary school education.

Also speaking, Pastor Titilayo Femi Kings, Co-Founder and Director of Operations LEAD Transformation Initiative and partner in the project, encouraged the youths to go into farming in order to create jobs and wealth.

Kings added that skill acquisition is a recipe for eradicating extreme poverty and hunger.

He said the possession of these skills will enable the youths contribute maximally to national development.

In his contribution, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, who gave his royal blessings, said there is the need for the youths to be empowered so that they can be financially independent and contribute meaningfully to the development of the community.

According to Oba Afolabi, the initiative will reduce unemployment and poverty in the community.

About 300 youths are to be trained in ICT, graphics design, shoe making, fashion designing, hair dressing, barbing and adire making.

Others include how to produce soap, air freshener, disinfectant, and bleach for removing stains on clothes.

George Onuma, Business Consultant to the Academy, said Apomuland will benefit in the long term because societal ills can be greatly reduced when poverty and hopelessness are gradually eradicated.