Olori Adebimpe Lipede is dead.

Olori Lipede was the wife of the immediate past Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, HRM Oba Mofolorunsho Oyebade Lipede. She was aged 69.

Her demise was announced by a statement signed by Prince Adeyanju Lipede on behalf of the Lipede Royal Family.

According to the statement, Olori Lipede died on Thursday, 11 November 2021.

The statement said her funeral arrangements will be announced later.