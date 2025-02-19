Olootu Ogo-Oluwa Bankole left behind a legacy of excellence- Ambassador Sarafa Isola 

Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Isola, has bemoaned the passage of Olootu Abel Ogooluwa Bankole, a prominent industrialist and businessman, who died on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the age of 77.

In a statement personally signed by him on Wednesday, Ambassador Isola said the late industrialist left behind a legacy of excellence, hard work, and dedication to the service of humanity.

The former envoy, in the statement titled “The Passing of an Industrialist: Olootu Abel Ogooluwa Bankole”, said, “On behalf of myself and my family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Olootu Abel Ogooluwa Bankole, a distinguished businessman, industrialist, and philanthropist, who passed away, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, hard work, and dedication to the service of humanity.”

He added that, “Death, as inevitable as it is, reminds us of the transience of life and the importance of making a positive impact on our world. Olootu Abel Ogooluwa Bankole’s life was a testament to this reality. Born on November 1, 1948, at Ibogun Akiode village, he rose to become a frontline industrialist in Ogun State, renowned for his innovative spirit, entrepreneurial drive, and commitment to education.”

Ambassador Isola recalled that “His impressive educational background, which spanned from Anglican Primary School Ibogun Odejimi to the prestigious University of Lagos, where he obtained a BSc (Hons) degree in Business Administration, is a reflection of his passion for learning and self-improvement. His technical and academic education at the Imperial Chemical Industries, Slough in England, Polytechnic of North London, and Ciba Geizy laboratory Basel Switzerland further underscored his dedication to excellence.

“As a successful businessman, Olootu Abel Ogooluwa Bankole established Premier Paints PLC, the first indigenous paints company to be quoted on the Nigeria Stock Exchange. His passion for education led him to establish Mercyland International Schools in 1994. These institutions have become beacons of hope and centers of excellence, inspiring future generations to strive for greatness.”

He said, “Olootu Abel Ogooluwa Bankole’s numerous awards, honours, and chieftaincy titles, including Agunloye of Gbagura, Abeokuta, Asiwaju Babalaje of Egbaland, Olootu Owu, Abeokuta, Babalaje of Ifo, and Balogun of Ibogun land, are a testament to his impact and influence on his community and beyond.

“As we mourn the loss of this exceptional individual, we take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate us to strive for excellence. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones find solace in the memories of his remarkable life.

“In conclusion, I offer these words of reflection: ‘The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.’ As we celebrate the life and legacy of Olootu Abel Ogooluwa Bankole, let us draw inspiration from his remarkable story and strive to make a positive impact on our world.”

