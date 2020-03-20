Olomu preaches unity as Oyedepo becomes new Asanlu of Omu-Aran

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, has re-emphasised the need for unity and peaceful co-existence among indigenes and non-indigenes for the growth, progress and socioeconomic development of the community.

Adeoti made the appeal during the installation of Chief Emmanuel Oyedepo as the new Asanlu of Omu-Aran.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chief Emmanuel of Ile-Nla compound, Omu-Aran is the elder brother of Bishop David Oyedepo, President, Living Faith Church and Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran.

Oyedepo succeeded the last occupant of the throne, late Chief James Oyinloye, who died in 2019.

The installation by the Omu-Aran Traditional Council of Chiefs took place at the palace of the Olomu of Omu-Aran.

The traditional rites were performed by Chief Jide Adebayo, the Eesa of Omu-Aran and former acting Managing Director of NAN.

Oba Adeoti urged the elders, youths and women in every compound, including non-indigenes, to see themselves as one indivisible entity and live together in peace and harmony.

“This is the only way we can ensure the desired growth, progress and socioeconomic development as no meaningful achievement can take place in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony,” the Olomu said.

Adeoti described every residents irrespective of ethno-religion, tribe, cultural and political affiliations, as an integral part of the desired transformation and development envisioned for the community.

He charged the new Asanlu to be good ambassador of the Olomu-in-Council and the entire Omu-Aran community.

The monarch said the new Asanlu was being installed and presented with certificate of chieftaincy having fulfilled every traditional rite regarding the title.

He charged Oyedepo to imbibe the act of humility, transparency, diligence and trustworthiness in the discharge of his traditional duties.

Adebayo, while performing the traditional rites on Oyedepo, called for adequate support for him to succeed in his new assignment.

He expressed the readiness of other traditional chiefs in ensuring harmonious working relationship with new Asanlu for the betterment of the community.

Responding, Oyedepo thanked his immediate family, the Olomu-in-Council, the Omu-Aran Development Association, for the opportunity given to him toward contributing his quota to the development of the community.