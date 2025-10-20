Olokun World Festival 2025: Gani Adams unveils new Kakanfo Falola Beach, targets 100,000 guests

The Oodua Peoples Congress, through its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, has unveiled plans for the 2025 Olokun World Festival on behalf of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and Chief Promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), Iba Gani Adams.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday at Oodua House in Ikeja, Oguntimehin outlined this year’s expanded schedule, expected to attract more than 100,000 attendees from within and outside Nigeria which was twice last year’s turnout.

The festival, now in its 23rd edition, will feature multi-faith prayers, a fashion show, charity visits, a beauty pageant, and a cultural grand finale in Badagry.

OFF, he said, now has active presence in over 500 communities worldwide.

“The Olokun Festival promotes the uniqueness of Yoruba culture and heritage,” Oguntimehin said. “It continues to project the values and identity of our race across continents.”

A key announcement at the briefing was the unveiling of Kakanfo Falola Beach, a new permanent festival site in Badagry acquired by OFF. The beach will be developed into a world-class cultural and tourism hub with a hotel, mini cinema, conference hall, gym, Olympic-size swimming pool, festival arena, and sports facilities.

“We are targeting visitors from across West Africa such as Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire as well as Brazil and the Caribbean,” Oguntimehin added.

“Our vision is to make Kakanfo Falola Beach as vibrant as Pattaya Beach in Thailand.”

In Yoruba mythology, Olokun means “Owner of the Ocean.” The deity is regarded as the ruler of the deep sea, symbolizing wealth, depth, mystery, and creativity. Olokun is believed to govern prosperity and the unseen world beneath the waters, where fortune and wisdom dwell.

The worship of Olokun has existed for centuries among coastal Yoruba communities such as Ilaje, Epe, and Badagry. During the transatlantic slave trade, reverence for Olokun spread to the Americas, where the deity remains central in Afro-Brazilian Candomblé, Cuban Santería, and other Afro-Caribbean traditions.

The Olokun Festival Foundation, created by Iba Gani Adams in the late 1990s, institutionalized the annual celebration to preserve these spiritual and cultural roots while promoting tourism and economic growth.

Oguntimehin emphasized that reverencing Olokun is not idol worship but an act of cultural respect and identity preservation.

Paraphrasing him, “Religion and culture can coexist. Honouring Olokun is about acknowledging our roots and heritage, not about worshipping idols.”

The festival will open on October 21 with inter-faith prayers involving Muslim, Christian, and traditional clerics, followed by a fashion show on October 22 and a charity visit to a motherless babies’ home on October 23. A beauty pageant will be held on October 25, while the Olosa Day celebrations on October 27 will include a boat regatta, gala night, and midnight prayer session at Kakanfo Falola Beach.

The grand finale is set for October 28 at the same venue. Over 50,000 guests attended last year’s closing event; organisers expect to double that number this year.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Tourism, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and more than 30 traditional rulers led by the Akran of Badagry, HRM Oba De-Wheno Aholu Toyi I, are among the expected guests.

Oguntimehin also relayed Gani Adams’ call for governments to offer tax incentives to corporate sponsors who support culture, sports, and education, and urged traditional rulers to keep their heritage alive through local festivals.

“Culture is not religion,” he said. “It is our heritage and our strength as a people.”

The Olokun Festival Foundation called on Nigerians and friends of Africa to participate in this year’s edition, describing it as a celebration that unites spirituality, creativity, and community pride