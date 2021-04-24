In the heat of the pandemic, during the 2020 lockdown season, many new relationships of convenience were born, and that formed the basis of Seun Oloketuyi’s latest film: “Lockdown Heat.”

Directed by the able Samuel Olatunji, Lockdown Heat stars actors like Efa Iwara, Mary Lazarus, Omowunmi Dada, Bolanle Ninalowo, Debo Macaroni, Ada Ukoh and Gbenga Adeyinka.

According to the producer, the movie is set to premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja on June 12, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of phase two of the 2020 lockdown season in Nigeria.

Iwara, who played the male lead role, speaking to journalists, said: “It was great and fun working on this movie.

“I have worked with Mary Lazarus in the past and it was great catching up with her again.

“This movie has really been a lot of firsts for me, like working with Big Sam the Director, Mr Seun Oloketuyi and the crew, it’s all been fun.

“This production feels like one big, happy family.”

On what appealed to him in the movie, Iwara said: “The fact that the movie is focused on just two people, which means that it is purely performance-driven.

“That is always a beautiful challenge to accept.”

“Lockdown Heat” follows the story of two, young, attractive neighbours of opposite sexes who find themselves embroiled in a shotgun romance as a result of the COVID-19 inspired lockdown.

As unlikely bedfellows, after the easing of the lockdown, they must decide if what they feel is truly love, or merely a convenient romance in the heat of the season.