The Owa Eredumi of Ife land, Oba-Isoro Omiwenu Odeyele, has stated that the ancient town will celebrate the 2020 Olojo festival in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Odeyele made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife.

He commended the efforts of the state and federal governments at ensuring that the citizenry were being prevented from contracting the deadly virus.

“That’s why we must not work against all the safety guidelines given by the government. All these are aimed at protecting people from contracting the virus,’’he said.

Odeyele appealed to those who would grace the occasion to ensure the use of face masks and other preventive items, stressing that many people were not invited to the festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oba-Isoro stressed the need for all Yoruba sons and daughters to embrace the festival, adding, “it is the day the Lord has made and we should rejoice and be glad in it.

“Olojo is a festival that connotes a strong indication of God’s creation and the day of the first dawn on earth.

“The Ooni has gone into seclusion during which we will also go into fasting and prayers in the ways of our ancestors.

“The seven-day seclusion will climax in the procession of the sacred Aare crown which we will use to pray for the entire nation and humanity.

“Every move of the Aare procession is highly significant, including the junctions of spiritual and historical significance, where the Ooni will make supplications and prayers to our ancestors.

“The first junction indicates where the first dawn came and that is where the Ooni must stop, followed by where the pathfinder deity, which we call Ogun, sighted the first dawn and that is Oke-Mogun.

“And when he came down from the hill, there was turmoil among the deities because Aare was the first monarchical crown,” he stated.

Odeyele appealed to all and sundry to maintain peaceful coexistence during and after the festival.

NAN) reports that September 26 has been set aside as the Oke-Mogun, Aare Cultural Procession Day.