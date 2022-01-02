Olofinjana calls for Nigeria ‘football philosophy’

As Nigeria prepare to mount their bid for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, their lack of forward planning and overall philosophy has been criticised by one former international.

The Super Eagles are often seen as underachievers when it comes to African football, despite being the most populous nation on the continent with a deep-rooted passion for the sport and a string of talented players.

Long-serving national team coach Gernot Rohr was sacked barely a month before the tournament in Cameroon kicks off on 9 January, having faced intense criticism for poor results against lower-ranked opponents during 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Austin Eguavoen was placed in temporary charge for the Nations Cup, but the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) then announced Jose Peseiro as Rohr’s successor on 29 December.

However, the Portuguese is set to travel to the tournament as “an observer”, rather than take over immediately.

Seyi Olofinjana, who won over 50 caps for the Super Eagles, believes there needs to be a change of attitude for Nigeria to match its lofty expectations.

“The talents have never been the problem of Nigeria. I think it (the problem) is in the philosophy, it’s in the structure,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“I think we are living in the moment as a people. We think ‘What can we do in the next Nations Cup?’ without thinking further ahead.”

Nigeria will face seven-time winners Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D at the Nations Cup, and have been hit by forwards Emmanuel Dennis and Victor Osimhen dropping out of their squad.

“We tell ourselves ‘Oh, we’ve prepared well. The boys have done well’ but there has to be a plan behind the way we play football,” Olofinjana added.

“Germany won the World Cup (in 2014) but they didn’t win it when they hosted in 2006. But there was a plan – a 10-year plan to win the World Cup.”