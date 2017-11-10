Oliver Mutikudzi, ministers, expected at AFRIMA 2017

Zimbabwean music icon, Oliver Mtukudzi, the Minister of Tourism, South Africa, Tokozile Xasa, minister of Culture and Creative Arts, Ghana, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare and other dignitaries are expected at the 2017 AFRIMA event.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that AFRIMA is a world-class event that holds annually with live performances from star-studded artistes and television broadcast to 84 countries around the world.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism of Zimbabwe, Hon. Anastacia Ndhlovu MP, is expected to attend the show, Femi Morgan, a spokesperson of the event, said in a statement on Friday.

They would among others grace the AFRIMA 2017 main awards ceremony red carpet and main awards ceremony holding on Nov. 12, 2017, at the Eko Hotels and Suites by 4 PM.

The statement said: “Oliver Mutikudzi is regarded as one of Southern Africa’s legends and Zimbabwe’s cultural icon of all time.

“The Afro-Jazz musician began performing deep traditional rhythms in 1977, his single, Dzandiimomotera went gold and the first album was a huge success shortly.

“Mutikudzi husky voice and his Tuku music spotlighted Zimbabweans and struggles and triumphs of Africans.”

Mutikudzi has to his credit 58 albums and has contributed to music documentaries, film and drama productions in Africa.

It stated: “Mutikudzi has also won several home and international awards and has performed in Holland, Germany, South Africa, UK, US, Canada.”

It said Tokozile Xasa, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of South Africa, had been a Member of Parliament since May 2009 would be on hand at the event.

It said: “She was the first female mayor of the Kei District Council, a district municipality in the local government in the Eastern Cape Province from 1997-2000.

“She also served as provincial treasurer of the African National Congress in the Eastern Cape, and as a member of the Provincial Legislature in the Eastern Cape from 2001 till 2009.

“She also served as Deputy Minister of Tourism in 2009-2014 before she assumed her new office as minister.”

It also said that the Minister of Tourism, Ghana, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare is in charge of the realigned Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

It further stated: “Since she assumed office, she has successfully launched the Explore Ghana to stimulate and drive tourism which had achieved wide media coverage and patronage from organisations.

“She has also devised means to enhance capacity building, funding, and participation in international fairs and tourism projects in the country.”

it said that the deputy Minister of Tourism, Zimbabwe, Anastacia Ndhlovu is the youngest Member of Parliament who has been working with the minister to enhance the tourism sector.

It said: “Meanwhile, Africans in the continent and in the diaspora are in eager anticipation for the AFRIMA 2017 main awards ceremony and the AFRIMA Music.

“A Music Village scheduled to hold on November 10.

“The Music Village is an evening of non-stop open music festival of live performances from African stars and nominees, with an estimated audience of 40,000 people.

“It will also be broadcast live and produced by a prominent experiential marketing/production agency in Africa, Backstage Pro.

“The annual All Africa Music Awards in partnership with the African Union Commission, is a celebration of Africa.

“It is spiced up by rewarding the creativity and originality of African artiste and songwriters with the resplendent 23.9carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

“The 2017 Main Awards Ceremony, in association with Lagos State of Nigeria, the Official Host City, will be a colorful, performance-packed event.

“It will be graced by music stars, industry legends, captains of industries, diplomats, government officials, music lovers across the continent.

“The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 12 (Red Carpet).”

The event will be broadcast live across 84 countries in Africa and also lined up for this weekend of AFRIMA 2017, is Africa Music Business Roundtable in Association with TRACE with the theme: Digital Takeover: “Shaping the Future of African Music”.

It added: “AMBR is a platform created by AFRIMA for engagement on music, money, media and evolving global business practices as they affect the creative industries in Africa.”