Olise talent excites Vieira 

Patrick Vieira has urged patience to be shown with Michael Olise despite the exciting teenager coming off the bench to help salvage a point in Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

The attacker, 19, rifled home at the second attempt shortly past the hour mark to put the Eagles back in the contest after first-half strikes by Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy.

Olise had only been on the pitch for eight minutes after replacing Jordan Ayew.

A back injury has limited the summer signing’s game time since he arrived in an £8million transfer from Reading in the summer.

Eagles boss Vieira said: “We are all really excited by his talent, but at the same time we have to understand it will take time to be a Premier League player. He is working well and hard at a good club to support him to develop himself. It’s about him keeping working, he’s doing well in training, he can score goals, but we have to support him to develop himself.

“It is a long season, so he will definitely play some games. He’s had a long injury and is not at his best yet, but he is improving and will be a really important player for us.”

Palace merited at least a point from today’s Premier League match. A bad defensive mistake by Andersen gifted Iheanacho a clean break at goal before Vardy struck.

Odsonne Edouard hit the crossbar after the restart before Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp netted.

“The reality is we went 2-0 down at half time and coming back and scoring those two goals against a Leicester team fighting for those European spots, I’m quite pleased,” said Vieira.

“We showed character and quality, to get back from 2-0 down is good but there’s a little bit of frustration, especially first half – we created chances to score and made mistakes. To get a point I am happy.”