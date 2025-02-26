Oleyelogun congratulates Aiyedatiwa, Deputy, wives

The immediate past Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David has formally congratulated the newly sworn-in Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa on his resumption of office as the 7th substantive Governor of the State, his wife, the First Lady of Ondo State, Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olayide Adelami, and wife, Abosede Olayide.

He specially appreciated the Wife of the Governor, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa for supporting the Governor during his trying period.

Oleyelogun in his congratulatory message to the governor who took the oath of office at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure on Monday, where he was personally in attendance, highlighted some of the very important expectations of the people of Isarun Community in Ifedore local government area to the Governor of the State.

He hailed the personality of the newest Ondo State Governor for his style and approach of amicably resolving crises, internal wranglings and the previous instability within the APC in the state.

Oleyelogun in the statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen from his country home in Isarun, on Wednesday, described Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as a governor whose ability to manage political crises, calm tension and overcome controversies as second to none ever since the state was created in 1976.

Continuing, Oleyelogun described the current Governor of Ondo State as a man with double engine, whom God has chosen to help despite a strong opposition he was confronted with”.

Oleyelogun also described the Ondo State Governor as a man of peace, whose only goal seems to ensure the crisis he encountered did not consume him, or degenerate into an uncontrollable situation in the State.

“Oleyelogun also described Aiyedatiwa’s emergence as Governor a Divine project from God, that was why he was not consumed.”

Also, speaking on behalf of the people of Isarun in Ifedore local government area of the State, Oleyelogun pleaded with the Governor to beam his searchlight to the community, to see for himself why the people deserve better attention in terms of execution of infrastructural projects that will bring and help to attract more visible developments to it.

Adding, he called on the Governor to assist Isarun Community in attracting a Federal Government presence to it, thereby improving the social activities and lifestyles of the people.

Oleyelogun, one of the major leaders of the All Progressives Congress from Ifedore local government area of Ondo State, equally used the opportunity to appeal to Governor Aiyedatiwa to see to the fixing of the major roads connecting the towns and villages in the LGA together so that, none of the communities would be isolated or cut off from each other.

He also used the opportunity to praise and commend the energetic and dynamic State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, in Ondo State, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, for always winning elections for the party, and a rallying point for the unity and progress the party has experienced under his leadership in the State.

