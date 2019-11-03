A new hashtag: #OleOut, calling for the sack of the Manager of Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, dominated discussions on Twitter over the weekend. Solskjaer has been in the eye of the storm for United’s dwindling performance since his confirmation as Manager. Some of the statistics used to judge him included losing 21 games in 50; playing 29 games as permanent Manager and recoding eight wins, nine draws, 12 losses. Some of the comments against him included: Football Geeks, @geeks_football: Man Utd’s 13 points from 11 Prem games is lowest at this stage of season for 33 years… before Fergie took over. Abdi, @AbdiKillem: Everyday I realize how much mourinho has done for the club #oleout. AndyRobertsLUHG, @AndyRobUnited: David Moyes lost 15 times as permanent manager after 53 games. Ole’s has lost 13 after 28 #OleOut. Carwyn Williams, @CarwynW42350638: #OleOut keep it trending. This is getting embarrassing. Things got worse for Solksjaer after the loss to Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League. And then followed the questioning of the rationale for allowing Romelu Lukaku leave when Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are not living up to expectations. $antus tweeted @Santus4413: Man utd just lost to a team that hasn’t succeeded since September. #OleOut. timilehin, @timiperfect: Guess what??? Lukaku scored again today while world best young player martial and rashford were counting how many seats where in the bournemouth stadium. For this decision alone #OleOut. #BOUMUN. But there are those with the belief that it is the team and not the manager with the challenge. Don Martial, @Unitedevil1: No point tweeting #OleOut he ain’t going no where, Woodward ain’t sacking him, he covers for Woodward & The Glazers, accepts the club selling & not replacing players & Poch is still at Spurs. Unofficial_Pundit, @UnofficialPund1: Feel really sorry for Ole. He doesn’t have a squad and the reason why we lost this game was players been really tired. We move on to the next game #BOUMUN #MUFC.