Oleksandr Usyk stripped of heavyweight title

Oleksandr Usyk has vacated his IBF heavyweight title to allow Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois to fight for the crown at Wembley in September – just weeks after defeating Tyson Fury.

Usyk defeated Fury in Saudi Arabia last month to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years.

However, the Ukrainian has now surrendered his IBF belt, just over a month later.

As a result, Dubois, who held the interim belt after thrashing Filip Hrgovic on the same bill as the Fury-Usyk clash, has now ascended to full world champion status.

Dubois will make his maiden defence of his freshly acquired world title when he takes on Joshua on September 21 at Wembley Stadium.

Announcing his decision to vacate the IBF belt, Uysk said in an Instagram post on Tuesday: “Anthony and Daniel listen, I know IBF title is important to you.

“It is my present to you on September 21.

“The world loves strong.

“Your friend, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk.”

Joshua will hope to unseat Dubois in his first defence.

Also Read:

However, it’s been two years since the 34-year-old’s last unsuccessful attempt to reclaim his unified world titles against Usyk.

However, after losing his perfect streak to Joe Joyce in 2020, Dubois rebounded with four successive victories before enduring a stoppage in his initial shot at the world title against Usyk last year.

The rivalry between Joshua and the 26-year-old Dubois has roots tracing back over five years, with the latter allegedly flooring Joshua during a sparring session.

Usyk is scheduled for a rematch against Fury merely days before Christmas.

This complicates matters as he can’t fulfil his mandatory IBF obligations to face off with Dubois.

Fury, though, maintains self-assurance about avenging his lost fight with Usyk. He contends that the contest went in his favour despite nearly being knocked out in the ninth round.

“I’ve watched the fight back lots and still got the same answer – I thought I won. Usyk knows he didn’t beat me… I thought I boxed the head right off him for most of the rounds,” said Wythenshawe-born Fury.

“It was actually a lot easier than I thought it’d be.

“People said he’s hard to hit, I was lighting him up with four-punch combinations and laughing at him.”