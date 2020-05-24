RelatedPosts No Content Available

A monarch in Oyo State, Oba Samuel Afolabi, the Onilua of Ilua in Kajola Local Government Area, is dead.

According to available information, the monarch, regarded as the oldest in Oyo State, died of age-related illnesses at 141 years.

Oba Afolabi was said to have joined his ancestors in the early hours of Saturday.

Born in 1879, he ascended the throne of his forefathers at the age of 102 in 1981, which was 38 years ago.

He was said to be a commercial farmer at Arigidana, Baba Ode in Itesiwaju Local Government of the state before his coronation as king.