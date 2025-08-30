Oldest missionary to Nigeria, Ruth Elton, dies at 91

British-born Nigerian missionary, Ruth Elton, reputed to be the oldest missionary, has passed on at the age of 91.

Born September 7, 1933, she was a missionary whose lifelong dedication to faith, healing, and revival left an indelible mark on communities across western and central Nigeria.

Mama Elton died on Saturday at Sharon compound, Alafia Bamin Quarters in Ilesa, Osun State.

She was the only daughter of Pa Elton and her remains have been deposited at the mortuary.

Ruth Elton, daughter of Sydney Granville Elton (Pa Elton), who is referred to as one of the founding fathers of Pentecostalism in Nigeria, had approached a Kaduna court and nationalised as a Nigerian.

Also Read

At old age and despite the happenings in Nigeria, she still held in high esteem her father’s prophecies that although Nigeria could be known globally for corruption, it would only for a while as a new dawn would beckon when the country would be known worldwide for righteousness and prosperity.

Mama Elton moved to Nigeria in 1937 with her parents at the age of three years and served as a Christian missionary across Egbe, Okene, Koton Karfe, and other parts of Kogi, Ondo, Oyo, and Osun states.

Elton, who remained single, believed that she had made a true mark in the country and apart from her missionary work, she saw her efforts in taming infant mortality, especially in Okene, Kogi State as a generational impact.

Post Views: 50