Older women not less sexually active — Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has said it is a wrong notion that older women are less sexually active than their younger counterparts.

The actress spoke in the latest episode of the Africa Magic docuseries: “The Rabors Forever After.”

Silva also emphasised the role of sex in marriages.

The said during the Africa Magic docuseries: “Somebody decided to say: ‘People should accept the fact that men are: one, polygamous in nature, and also the older a man gets, the younger he needs a woman because the older woman is not as active.’

READ ALSO:

New Era Girls emerge inaugural champions of Monday Gift Girls Cup 2023

Kaduna Troops neutralise six bandits, recover 40 sets of uniforms

JTF raids criminal hideouts, arrests 135 suspects in Abuja

“And I’m reading this and I said: ‘What a load of crock.’

“Once you’ve gone through menopause, number one, you’re more relaxed.

“You’re not taking anything chemical – none of that.

“And then you’re not taking chemicals for pregnancy.

“So, you’re saying you’re comfortable (not being sexually active).

“You’re so much more relaxed.

“There are things for dryness.

“Lubricants for both parties.”