In a bold move to reward excellence and dedication to duty, the CEO of OldEnglish Supermarket and veteran media mogul, Akogun Lanre Alfred, has given a car gift to his longest standing staff member, Obafemi Ajayi, otherwise known as Kanu, as a birthday gift.

The noble gesture surprised all staff members of the company, including the recipient, because no one saw the gift coming.

Alfred, who in his tradition rewards staff loyalty and continuous dedication and hardwork of his employees, initiated this benevolence when no one expected, especially in these hard times.

The car-gift was presented by one of the company’s Director, Kayode Alfred, CEO, Aristocrat Clothing, who in his elements was elated to celebrate with Ajayi on his birthday.

The long-serving staff, Kanu, as he fondly called, was full of smiles and profound appreciation and promised to continue in his work ethic and even to do more.

The Old English Supermarket is a rare combination of visionary enterprise, diligent service, public affection and love and poised to be the largest retailer in Nigeria and Africa, with increasing numbers of associates to meet the needs of a growing customer base every week.

The super store can also be accessed online or through mobile devices.