Old video: I was minister at 43, it’s unfair to return 20 years after – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said it is not fair for him to return as minister at his current age.

El-Rufai stated this in an old video of him discussing with some unidentified people.

The former governor was the minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007 under the Obasanjo administration.

But his name is on the ministerial list President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded to the National Assembly for screening.

Speaking in Hausa, he said, “You became a minister at forty-three and after twenty years then you become a minister at sixty-three? What of your children and younger brothers? Will they not become ministers? Is the position meant for you alone? I don’t like this. Let go of this topic.

“Thank God I was lucky that I became Minister of Abuja when I was forty-three-old. Next year I will clock sixty-three. Then I will go back. So, nobody among my younger brothers and children is capable of becoming a minister? You fail when you fail to train those to succeed you. I have trained a lot of people who are capable of succeeding in many areas.”

The video is currently trending on social media.