Stakeholders in the education sector have commended the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, for revamping the state’s education sector through the review of the former education policies of the State, describing his intervention as one that has revolutionised the sector.

A cross-section of stakeholders, who paid a courtesy call on the Governor to felicitate with him on his second year anniversary, said in the last two years, the state government has shown rare commitment to improving education at every level.

They hailed the reversal of schools to their former status, reversal to the nationally approved 6-3-3-4 policy, reversal to old established uniforms, and other items on the new education policy of the State.

They said the Governor’s strategic and systematic approach to addressing what had constituted a big challenge in the State’s education sector cannot go unnoticed.

The National President of the Old Students Association, Oba Adedoyin Adelekan, Atorise of Iju-Ijesa, commended Oyetola for his intervention in the education sector, stating that the stakeholders in the school and the entirety of Ijesaland are grateful for what the Governor has done in reversing the name of the school to its former name, status and uniform.

In his remark, former Minister for Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, also lauded Oyetola for restoring the legacy of the school, which he described as “the cradle for eminent Nigerians and a school that has produced many Vice Chancellors”.

Adewole also commended Oyetola for bringing sanity back to the education sector of the State, adding that the 6-3-3-4 system is the normal and acceptable system by national standard and that hiss commitment to standard was evident through the reversal.

The Old Girls of Baptist Girls’ High School also lauded Governor Oyetola for returning the school to its former status as female only school.

Prof. Laide Adedokun, National President of the Old Girls Association, described the policy review as a progressive change that has restored hope and joy to the body of students and alumni.

Adedokun appreciated the Governor for the recognition given to the old students to partner with the Government towards uplifting the standard of education in the State.

Funke Egbemode, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, who is also an alumnus of the school, commended Governor Oyetola for his courage, adding that the alumni association is ready to support the government by further enhancing the implementation of the policy reforms.

Engr. Salami Adesina, the Chairman of the Home Branch of the Old Students Association of St. Charles Grammar School, appreciated the gesture of Oyetola, adding that he has restored the vision and philosophy of the founding fathers of the school through his actions.

Adesina said: “We have come to thank the governor because it takes the wisdom of an enlarged heart to review policies.

“The yearnings we were making was not for our own personal gains but just to make the system more workable.

“The man with a large heart looked at it and did what was right.

“The founders of our school had their vision and philosophies when establishing the school and the former alterations shook the foundation of the school until Governor Oyetola intervened.”

The Deputy National President of the Osogbo Grammar School Old Students Association, Alhaji Fatai Alade Ademola, in his remark said the new reforms in the education sector of the State has among other things brought about discipline in school setting.

In her remark, Osun State First Lady, Kafayat Oyetola, appreciated the Governor for yielding to the calls and demands of the people, which she also has benefitted from.

Dr. Festus Osoba, National President of the Old Students Association of St. John’s Grammar School, Ile Ife, described the interventions of Oyetola as a revolution.

Osoba added: “In recognition of your excellence in leadership and governance in Osun State, we are recognising you with this award to encourage you because we know that you will continue to do more for the people.

“We have a culture of excellence in St John’s Grammar School and we also wish to align with the excellence you are exuding by honouring you as our grand patron so that great doors will continue to be opened to us.

“Your policies are very great because you have allowed stakeholders to come in and contribute their quota.

“This participatory approach is very commendable.”

Yomi Olayinka appreciated Governor Oyetola for lowering the political temperature in Osun State.

Olayinka said: “For very many years, Osun was in the news for many wrong reasons.

“But we thank you for being a calm Governor who has made room for reasonable conversations rather than tempestuous arguments.”

In his remarks, Governor Oyetola charged the Alumni Associations to take responsibility for the development of their schools.

In his words: “I am happy that the little reforms we have done sit well with a large number of people.

“We are here to serve.

“And in doing this, we cannot afford not to listen to the people.

“I don’t have a rigidity of saying take it or leave it.

“Mine is a government that respects the yearnings and collective interest of the people.

“I had promised from inception that I was going to run an all-inclusive participatory governance and this became immediately operational when we embarked on a ‘Thank You Tour’ that we did after election.

“Because of the need to ensure flexibility in policy, we must at some point pause to review the policies that exist in a setting.

“And that was exactly what we did.

“But in doing so, we engaged eminent people, educationists and professionals to look into the yearnings of the people and come up with their recommendations.

“So, now that your yearnings have been taken into consideration, please nurture your schools and let’s foster unity in our schools.

“This is also your government.

“We invite you to meaningful contribution to governance.

“We want to partner with old students to bring the glory of all schools back in terms of discipline and quality of education.

“Government cannot do it all alone.

“We are particularly concerned about the issue of moral decadence that permeates schools today.

“That’s where we need our old students in the project of inculcating the right values in our children.”