Old people’s care centre seeks government’s intervention

Grace Nursing Care Centre (GNCC), an Abuja-based Old People’s Care Centre, on Wednesday advocated government’s intervention for improved healthcare for older persons.

Rev. Sis. Victoria Onu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre, made the call when a delegation of Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Onu, also Secretary General of the Coalition, said that care for older persons was imperative in developing countries as Nigeria.

“Government needs to subsidise the care for older people because leaving it alone for private hands makes it cost intensive,” she said.

She said that it was her passion to care for older persons that informed the vision and establishment of the Centre.

Onu, who described her Centre as being in tandem with global standards, said that it was her vision to replicate it in the 774 local governments of the federation.

Speaking, Olayinka Ajomale, COSROPIN’s Coordinator for Oyo , commended the proprietress for her vision.

Ajomale, who is a Geriatrics Social Worker lauded the effort of the proprietress in not only giving care to the elderly but creating job opportunities for the younger generation who are mainly the care providers.

“I want to commend you for your vision in building a globally standard old people’s nursing and care home,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that many elderly persons die due to lack of care, attention and even loneliness, which makes care homes like Grace Nursing Care Centre (GNCC) imperative.