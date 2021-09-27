Olayinka wins maiden Apagun Olumide golf tourney

Olatunde Olayinka has emerged the winner of the inaugural edition of the Apagun Olumide golf tournament held at the Abeokuta Golf Club (AGC).

Olatunde, handicap 13 was declared the men’s winner ahead of S. Akintoye (hcp 9.7) whom he beat on count-back having both played a net score of 67 at the four day tournament that featured over 150 golfers across the country.

Also, R. Shodeko (hcp 19.5) won the second runner trophy with 68 net having defeated A. Oladele (hcp 26.1) on count back, while D. Isiaka (hcp 11.6) placed fifth with same 68 net.

In the ladies category, R. Folami (hcp 22.3) displayed an impressive outing when she recorded 69 net to emerge winner just as R. Luwoye with 74 net placed second while B. Ifesanya settled for third place with 77 net.

Similarly, C. Tobias clinched the professional category with 70 gross ahead of L. Lasisi with his 71 gross while M. Sanusi 73 gross placed him on third spot.

The veteran category trophy was won by G. Badejo (hcp 18.6) after playing 69 net to beat club captain, Kola Adeneye (hcp 18.8) on count-back. The super veteran trophy went to B. Mustapha for playing 75 net

Speaking after his victory, the elated winner, Olayinka lauded the organisers of the event, while dedicating his victory to his son, Kendrick Olayinka and the Ogun State Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Omoniyi.

The Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III who was on hand to hand over the trophies, reminiscent the lives and times of the late Apagun, describing him as a reference point in the game of golf.

Alake pointed out that Apagun contributions to the development of Abeokuta Golf club is still visible, hence the club immortalizing him.

Similarly, the Chairman, Planning Committee of the tournament, Prince Robert Bakre noted that the tournament was driven by the passion and vision of the late Apagun Olumide for the game of golf.

“Apagun had a great vision for the game, his inspiration was driven by his passion for the game of golf. He was selfless in his encouragement of golfers across Nigeria, regardless of their level. He contributed much of his time towards making the Abeokuta Golf Club an enjoyable experience for many.

“The organizing committee of the Apagun Memorial tournament has keyed into Apagun’s vision. One of the shortcomings of the Abeokuta golf course is its poor playing condition during the dry season. Our committee is poised to address this issue.”

In the same vein, Captain of the club, Kola Adeneye stated that the tournament was meant first and foremost, to immortalize the late Apagun Olumide, and to recognize his immense contributions to the growth and development of the game of golf, particularly at the club

“This step, unarguably, is in tandem with the vision of late Apagun Olumide, to make the course a destination course.”

Meanwhile, the best endeavour award went to A. Alawode for playing 129 net. The nearest to the pin men and ladies went to Olatunde Olayinka and S. Opawunmi, while the duo of S. Akanni and R. Folami emerged best in the longest drive men’s and ladies.

O. Olajide defeated M. Adegesin on count back having both played 70 net just as F. Ajibade placed third with 72 net.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Saburee Bakre, the Osi of Egbaland and winner of the super veteran cadre, High Chief Bode Mustapha, and the Asiwaju, amongst others.