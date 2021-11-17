Olawale commiserates with victims of Ladipo gas explosion

Olayiwola Olawale, Member, representing Mushin II constituency in the Lagos House of Assembly (LAHA), on Wednesday commiserated with the families of casualties of the Ladipo gas explosion as well as members of his constituency.

Olawale spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos when he made an on- the- spot assessment of the explosion site that claimed the lives of five persons and destroyed goods worth millions of Naira.

“I am here to commiserate with the good people of my constituency over the explosion that rocked Ladipo.

“Unfortunately, I was not in town when the explosion happened. I had to cut short my trip to rush down to Lagos because of the love I have for my people,” Olawale said.

The legislature said that from his observation there was negligence on the side of some people .

“Before now, we know that gas is not supposed to be exposed openly.

“We will not take it as a natural disaster, rather it is ignorance and ignorance is a disease.

“I commiserate with those that died and their families. I pray we don’t have future occurrence again,” Olawale said.

On the directive by the Lagos State Government through its ministry of transportation ordering the reversal of allotted workshop space to its original designated use within three days, Olawale urged the Mechanic Association to be law abiding and obey all extant laws relating to their operation.