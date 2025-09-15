Olapeju Ibekwe joins board of UN Global Compact Network Nigeria ahead of UNGA 80

Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, has been appointed to the board of the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria (UNGCNN), a move that underscores her contributions in shaping Africa’s sustainable development agenda.

The announcement, made via UN Global Compact Network Nigeria’s official channels, comes ahead of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, where Olapeju Ibekwe is expected to engage with leaders from the government, private sector, and civil society to further help forge more effective partnerships that accelerate Africa’s progress towards Agenda 2030.

The appointment highlights Olapeju Ibekwe’s track record in advancing sustainable solutions across education, health access, and women and youth empowerment.

Under her leadership, Sterling One Foundation has built global affiliations and local impact, reaching thousands of beneficiaries while influencing policy and partnerships across Africa.

Experts note that the appointment comes at a critical time. With only 15% of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on track globally, Africa faces a $200 billion annual financing gap. The challenges extend beyond funding — requiring political will, intentional private sector engagements, courage to execute decisions, and effective cross-sector collaboration.

Commenting on the appointment, she described it as an opportunity to further strengthen the localisation of the SDGs, a cause she has championed through the Sterling One Foundation.

The development also strengthens ties to the UN Global Compact Principles, as well as the African Union’s Women and Youth Financial and Economic Inclusion (WYFEI) 2030 initiative — both of which emphasize inclusive growth and responsible private sector engagement.

Observers say the appointment underscores the importance of convenings like the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), where Olapeju Ibekwe plays a central role in mobilizing governments, businesses, and civil society to forge partnerships that unlock Africa’s potential.

With this new role, Olapeju Ibekwe is poised to bring grassroots experience and continental insights into global conversations, reinforcing the view that Africa is not just a recipient of aid but a driver of innovation and solutions for sustainable development.

The UN Global Compact Network Nigeria is a local chapter of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, mobilising businesses and organisations to align their strategies and operations with universal principles and to take action to advance the SDGs.

