Prominent politician and former presidential candidate of the National Action Council, Olapade Agoro, is dead.

Olapade’s daughter, Adeola, confirmed the development on Sunday.

In a post on her Facebook page, Adeola wrote on her 77-year-old father:

Olapade Agoro we are calling you but you’re not answering again.

Ha! We said we loved you but you refused to listen.

You have left us like that.

It’s not okay o. It’s just not okay.

But as you have gone to be with your mother Dorcas Oyejola Asabi, I won’t talk yet.

“But this is not fair on me.

Baba Deola, you should have looked back a little now….

Ha death you’re wicked!