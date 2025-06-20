Olamide ignored my calls after using my name in his song – Yemi My Lover

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Ayebo, better known as Yemi My Lover, has called out Nigerian music star Olamide for allegedly ignoring him after using his name in a song.

This was as the actor also lamented that he never received any form of compensation despite his name being referenced by several artistes and skit makers.

“My name is blessed by God, that’s why both Davido, Olamide and others including skit makers are using it,” he said.

Yemi, who spoke during a recent interview, recounted how Olamide never followed up with any direct contact after using his name in his song; even after efforts were made through Fuji maestro Pasuma.

He revealed how Pasuma once asked if he had been settled by Olamide, saying “Pasuma said Yemo did Olamide settle you for singing with your name? And I told him no, I have never even seen him before not to talk of him settling me.

“We don’t have each other’s contact. And immediately Pasuma picked up his phone and called him that I came to report him.”

According to Yemi, that was the first time he and Olamide spoke, “Olamide told Pasuma to give me the phone so he could speak with me. That was the first time we spoke and he told me to collect his number from Pasuma and call him.

“Pasuma gave me his number and I called Olamide for more than six months, he didn’t pick my calls, I messaged him and he didn’t reply.”

