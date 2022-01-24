Olam receives another certification for best performance

Olam, a leading agri-business in Nigeria has again been certified for superb industrial performance by the Employer Institute.

Top Employer, a global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices, in its latest auditing survey, adjudged Olam as soaring in each of the assessment categories, which included people strategy, organisation and change, career development, digital HR, work environment, employer branding, talent acquisition and onboarding, performance management, learning, wellbeing, rewards and recognition, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability.

Its Corporate Affairs Manager, Damilola Adeniyi made this known in a press statement he signed Monday.

Speaking on the latest certification, Olam’s Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Human Resources, Jaideep Biswas, said, “To have secured the Top Employer Certification for two consecutive years reinforces our belief that our team is our greatest asset. Even amidst a global pandemic, we did not reduce our focus. We were able to make our employees our top priority to keep them safe, engaged, and inspired. At Olam, we will continue to invest in our people because it makes business sense. I’m extremely proud of our team and grateful for this recognition.”

Similarly, elated country Head, Olam Nigeria, Mukul Mathur, said, “Our approach to talent acquisition, on boarding, learning and strategic implementation of capacity development procedures, career progression plans, compensation and benefits, and employee value propositions are targeted at improving the working lives of our employees. Our certification for two consecutive years as an employer of choice therefore validates our overriding commitment to driving a workplace experience that matches the aspirations of our people and global best practices”

The organizer’s CEO, David Plink, said “Olam has continued to show that it prioritizes maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace. In the past year they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in Africa this year.”

Four of the agribusiness conglomerate’s Africa operations: Olam Nigeria, Olam Ghana, Olam Cote D’Ivoire, and Olam South Africa were again certified Top Employer of Choice.

Olam was founded in Nigeria in 1989. While the business has expanded to different markets in the world, its investment in the country remains massive with a strong backward integration programme directly impacting positively on the livelihoods of local smallholder farmers. Some of the company’s products include Mama’s Pride Rice, Mama Gold Flour, Tasty Tom tomato paste, Cherie noodles, Pure Bliss biscuits, amongst others.

The Top Employers Institute assesses over 600 HR business practices around the world yearly. Through an HR Best Practices Survey, it examines organisations’ talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition, on boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and culture.

So far, the institute has certified and recognized over 1,600 top employers in 119 countries across five continents.