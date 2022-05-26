Olajumoke rejoices with Gov Makinde over victory in Oyo PDP governorship primary election

The Peoples Democratic Party aspirant for Egbeda Ona Ara Federal constituency in Oyo State, Dr Tokunbo Olajumoke has congratulated Oyo state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde on his victory during the primary election of the party.

Olajumoke who is a medical practitioner, said the choice of Makinde for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo State was in order, given his excellent performance in his first term.

He said Makinde’s achievement in education, infrastructure, health, welfare of workers and pensioners among other landmark successes earned him the PDP ticket for the second term.

Olajumoke said with Makinde’s wide acceptability in Oyo State, PDP will defeat its opponent in the main election next year.

He appealed to all PDP members in Oyo State, particularly the aspirant that contested with Makinde in the primary conducted on Tuesday, to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and support the governor to win the main election so as to consolidate on the gains of the current administration in the state.

Olajumoke also congratulated Hon Busari Olayemi, the PDP candidate for House of Representatives that he withdrew for and supported in the spirit of consensus as advised by the party leaders.