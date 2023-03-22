Olajumoke rejoices with Gov. Makinde on election victory

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and medical expert, Dr. Tokunbo Olajumoke, has described the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde in the Saturday’s governorship election in Oyo State as well deserving and suitable.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement released to the media by Dr. Olajumoke on Tuesday.

He congratulated Makinde on his re-election and charged him to strive more to serve the people of Oyo State to justify the confidence they reposed in him.

Makinde, who polled 563,756 votes, was declared winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Makinde defeated the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Teslim Folarin, who scored 256,685 votes.

Olajumoke in his congratulatory message to Makinde said the Governor won the election because of his excellent performance in his first term, which endeared him to the people of Oyo State.

In his words, Olajumoke said: “Governor Makinde’s election has shown that hard work pays.

“His transformations in all phases of life is second to none hence the love of the masses towards him.

“I want to enjoin him not to relent in good work which has been the hallmark of his first term.

“To the oppositions, I want to advise that we’ve passed electioneering, all hands must be on deck to support the man of the masses in a bid to sustain the present development and move the state forward.”