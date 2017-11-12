Olajide Omotayo gets kits deal

Italy-based table tennis star, Olajide Omotayo, has secured a five-deal deal with a Germany-based kits manufacturing firm – Gewo.

The deal involves Omotayo getting table tennis equipment as well as get 1500 euro annually to attend major tournaments within Europe.

An excited Omotayo also hailed Aruna Quadri for facilitating the deal that will help transform his career positively.

Omotayo said: “The deal was made possible based on the recommendation of Aruna Quadri who prior to the deal has been sponsoring me with Joola equipment for three years. I must express my sincere appreciate to Quadri and his wife, Ganiat for their support and belief in me in the last three years. Getting this new deal will surely help me a lot because with unlimited supply of equipment, this will trigger me to work harder with the hope of getting bigger opportunities. Hard work pays and that is what has been working for Quadri and I hope I can take a cue from him.”

According to the former national junior star, the deal would last for five years.

“I am so lucky to have this opportunity because there are so many players out there without a sponsor and my sincere gratitude goes to GEWO for believing in me and giving me this big opportunity to represent their brand,” Omotayo added.

Omotayo said the terms of the contract stated that as he rises in the world ranking, the contract would be improved.